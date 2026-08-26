FIFA Crisis: UEFA Set To Back Down On Boycott Threat

European football nations are set to back down from their threat to boycott FIFA competitions after reportedly receiving assurances from the world football governing body.

The development is expected to end an immediate standoff between UEFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, following a controversial proposal that had sparked strong opposition from European football officials.

Naija News reports that UEFA had threatened to withdraw European teams from FIFA competitions last month after raising concerns over Infantino’s plan to sell shares in a commercial venture linked to the World Cup to private investors.

Although Infantino eventually dropped the proposal, UEFA insisted that European teams would need guarantees that similar attempts to change the structure of the game would not happen again.

According to Sky News, those assurances have now been provided and are expected to be discussed during meetings in Monaco on Thursday.

The development means England and other European countries are expected to take part in the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland next week as scheduled.

Their participation will bring an end, at least for now, to the threat of a European boycott of FIFA competitions.

The tournament will be the first FIFA event since the disagreement over Infantino’s proposed commercial deal plunged his leadership into one of its biggest political crises.

UEFA has remained at the forefront of efforts to challenge Infantino’s leadership, with reports suggesting that some FIFA vice presidents from Asia, Europe and North America have also backed the push.

The Under-20 Women’s World Cup is also expected to give Infantino a chance to make a public appearance as FIFA president despite the ongoing divisions within the organization.

Naija News reports that the next senior FIFA tournament will be the Women’s World Cup in June 2027. However, the tournament will come after the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March next year.

Infantino has not yet publicly declared his position regarding the election, while potential candidates have until November to secure the backing of at least five football associations required to enter the race.