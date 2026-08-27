UEFA Submits Legal Application Against Infantino, Accuses FIFA Of ‘Enduring Corruption’

UEFA has accused FIFA of operating with an “enduring history of corruption” and claimed that the world football governing body has often only relented on controversial plans when forced to do so by pressure from outside the sport.

The allegations were contained in a document submitted as part of UEFA’s legal application against FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

UEFA argued that FIFA has historically exercised enormous power over the global game without sufficient internal checks and balances.

“FIFA’s extraordinary power over world football has operated largely without meaningful internal constraint, with accountability coming principally through external forces, including political pressure, public scrutiny, and intervention through international criminal law enforcement,” the application stated.

The document also suggested that UEFA could eventually pursue criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials.

FIFA is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and UEFA said legal advice it received had confirmed that it could have grounds to file a criminal complaint under Swiss law.

“Swiss counsel has confirmed that the proceeding is within reasonable contemplation for purposes of Swiss law and that UEFA has standing, as a complainant, to file a criminal complaint for criminal mismanagement against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials as may be warranted,” the application added.