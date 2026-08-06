FIFA Backs Gianni Infantino After Apology Over Failed World Cup Investment Plan

FIFA has thrown its weight behind president Gianni Infantino after senior officials reaffirmed their support for him despite the backlash over his abandoned proposal to bring private investment into the organisation’s flagship competitions.

The governing body admitted mistakes were made during the handling of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal and apologised to its 211 member associations following a management board meeting in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday.

Infantino had faced growing criticism after unveiling plans to create a commercial subsidiary that would oversee competitions including the FIFA World Cup and Club World Cup. FIFA argued the venture could be valued at around $20 billion and attract up to $4.2 billion in private investment.

The organisation said the project could have provided each member association with a one-off payment of $20 million in early 2027 while increasing their funding for the 2027 to 2030 cycle from $8 million to $20 million.

Instead, the proposal sparked fierce opposition, particularly from UEFA, which described it as a “shabby, back-room, opaque deal”. CONCACAF also criticised Infantino’s leadership and called for “a comprehensive reckoning with this presidency”, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he no longer had confidence in the FIFA president.

After withdrawing the proposal last Saturday, Infantino said: “Our purpose has always been and will always be to unite and improve.”

Following Wednesday’s meeting, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and members of the FIFA Management Board issued a statement confirming they had “reaffirmed their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA Member Associations”.

“The meeting also addressed the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, where mistakes made were acknowledged,” the statement said.

“It was agreed that it was not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and that the process should have been handled differently.

“It was further acknowledged that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to the media.”

FIFA also revealed that Infantino and Grafstrom sent a joint letter to the FIFA Council, vice-presidents and member associations, saying they “sincerely apologise” for the mistakes and were committed to ensuring they would not happen again.

The governing body confirmed that the FFE proposal has now been abandoned.

“A review will now be conducted, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting,” FIFA said.

“As previously communicated, the FFE proposal, which would have been subject to the approval of the FIFA Member Associations and the FIFA Council, is now off the table.”

Among those present at the Rabat meeting was Grafstrom, whose internal memo criticising the proposal had been leaked earlier in the week. In the memo, he reportedly described the affair as “a sad and reproachable series of events”.

Despite the controversy, Infantino later attended the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Malawi in Rabat alongside Moroccan football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, one of the few senior figures to publicly support him during the crisis.

Lekjaa praised Infantino’s decision to withdraw the proposal, describing it as a “wise” move made in the interests of “unity and cohesion”. He also repeated his backing for the FIFA president and “all the initiatives aimed at the development of world football” during his decade in office.

FIFA also dismissed reports that Morocco had been promised the 2030 World Cup final in return for supporting the investment plan, calling the claim “false and misleading”. The governing body insisted a decision on the final venue for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, would be made “in due course”.