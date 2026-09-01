NFF Denies Fake FIFA Letter Over Alleged Government Interference

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports that FIFA demanded clarification over alleged government interference in the affairs of the federation.

The purported FIFA letter claimed that the governing body was concerned by reports that former NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, resigned following a directive from the Presidency.

It also allegedly cited FIFA statutes protecting the independence of member associations and warned that Nigeria could face sanctions, including suspension, if the authorities failed to provide clarification.

The NFF, however, rejected the claims and maintained that the document did not come from FIFA. It also stressed that FIFA had already accepted the resignations of the federation’s former principal officers and executive committee members.

In a statement posted on its 𝕏 handle earlier today, September 1, the NFF said, “The NFF has debunked news of a ‘letter’ circulating in sections of the media as being from the world football governing body, FIFA. It is totally fake. FIFA has already accepted the resignations of former principal officers and Members of the NFF Exco.”

The denial came as a delegation from the National Sports Commission (NSC) and key Nigerian football stakeholders met FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Zurich, Switzerland, earlier today.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade led the delegation, while former NFF President and ex-FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick also attended the meeting.

The discussions reportedly focused on the ongoing restructuring of Nigerian football, the recent leadership changes at the NFF and measures to improve the administration of the sport.

Naija News reports that Gusau, whose tenure was due to expire in September, confirmed his resignation at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, August 27.

The NFF later put an interim administrative structure in place, with former deputy general secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme appointed interim general secretary. Ademola Olajire, who previously headed the federation’s media and communications department, was named interim deputy general secretary.

The NFF has come under increasing scrutiny following the performances of Nigeria’s national teams. The Super Eagles missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time, while the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup for the first time since the competition began in 1991.

Hence, President Bola Tinubu called for reforms in Nigerian football following what he described as “repeated failures”.

Stakeholders have also called for changes to the administration of Nigerian football and greater investment in grassroots development.