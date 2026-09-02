FIFA Accepts Gusau, Sanusi, Other NFF Officials’ Resignations, Olopade Confirms

FIFA has formally accepted the resignations of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and other members of the NFF Executive Committee, National Sports Commission Director General Bukola Olopade has confirmed.

The development follows the mass resignation of the federation’s key officials last week as stakeholders push for reforms aimed at improving the administration and performance of Nigerian football. Olopade confirmed FIFA’s decision after leading Nigeria’s delegation to a meeting with senior FIFA officials in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko joined Olopade at the meeting, while former NFF president and ex-FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick, NFF Acting General Secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme and Director of Legal Services Okey Obi were also present.

Pinnick attended in his capacity as Special Adviser to the CAF President and Deputy Chairman of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Second Vice President Kurt Okraku and FIFA Director of Member Associations for Africa Gelson Fernandes also took part in the discussions.

Olopade described the meeting as productive and said FIFA had agreed to continue working with the NSC and other stakeholders as they seek an acceptable framework for the proposed reforms.

“We had a very good engagement with FIFA in Zurich concerning the current state of Nigerian football following recent mass resignations of members of the NFF Board,” Olopade wrote on 𝕏.

“FIFA has now accepted the resignations of the former NFF executives and have pledged to continue engagements with the Sports Commission to ensure Nigeria achieves President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope reforms to reset the country’s football for better global performance.

“Nigeria football is rising again.”