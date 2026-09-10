Premier League Announces 2026/27 Festive Fixtures With Seven Boxing Day Matches

The Premier League has announced its festive fixtures for the 2026/27 season, with seven matches scheduled for Boxing Day as clubs prepare for a busy Christmas and New Year period.

The league released the fixtures earlier today, September 10, covering match rounds 17 to 20 from December 26 to January 7, 2027, giving supporters more than three months to plan their travel and matchday arrangements.

Aston Villa will host Leeds in the early Boxing Day kick-off, while Everton face Sunderland, Fulham take on Brighton, Ipswich meet Brentford and Tottenham welcome Bournemouth. Liverpool will travel to Hull for the 17:30 fixture before Newcastle host Manchester City at 20:00 in the final match of the day.

The action continues on December 27, when Coventry host Chelsea, Manchester United face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal. Further fixtures on December 29 and 30 include Everton against Manchester City and Aston Villa versus Liverpool.

Leeds will host Everton on New Year’s Day, while the first weekend of 2027 will feature Bournemouth against Aston Villa and Chelsea against Newcastle. Manchester City will then face Tottenham on January 3 before Manchester United host Newcastle on January 7 to bring the festive programme to an end.

The Premier League said every club will have at least 60 hours between matches during the Christmas and New Year period.

Further broadcast selections for November fixtures are expected in the week beginning September 21, while December selections are due in the week beginning October 19.