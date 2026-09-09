Fulham Prepare New Contract For Super Eagles Defender Calvin Bassey

Fulham are working on a new contract for Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as the Premier League club look to secure his long-term future at Craven Cottage.

Bassey has one year remaining on his current contract with the London club. Fulham also have the option to trigger a one-year extension, which would keep the 26-year-old defender at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2028.

According to TEAMtalk, the Cottagers are prepared to offer Bassey a new long-term deal after the Nigerian established himself as an important member of their defence.

Bassey joined Fulham from Dutch giants Ajax in July 2023 and has since become a regular in the team. His performances during the 2024/25 campaign earned him the club’s Player of the Season award.

The Nigerian international has maintained his place in the side under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa this season. Bassey has started all three of Fulham’s Premier League matches.

Since arriving at Craven Cottage, Bassey has made 105 appearances for Fulham across all competitions. His ability to play in different defensive positions has also made him a valuable member of the squad.

Bassey’s progress at Fulham has also strengthened his position within the Super Eagles, where he remains an important option in Nigeria’s defence.