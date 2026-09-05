Premier League: Haaland Fires Man City To Third Straight Win, Spurs Stumble Again

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Manchester City continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Coventry City earlier today, September 5.

Haaland headed Antoine Semenyo’s cross beyond Carl Rushworth after Enzo Fernandez split the Coventry defence with a well-weighted pass. The victory gave City three wins from three Premier League matches and strengthened their early title credentials.

Fernandez, City’s £125m summer signing, was handed a late debut after Nico O’Reilly suffered an injury during the warm-up. Iliman Ndiaye also made his first appearance for the club.

Haaland had chances to add to his goal tally, but Rushworth denied him with a strong save before another effort was ruled out for offside. Rayan Cherki also struck the post after being set up by Fernandez.

Coventry pushed hard for an equaliser, but Gianluigi Donnarumma kept City in front with several important saves. The Italy captain denied Jack Rudoni, Loum Tchaouna and substitute Ellis Simms.

Taiwo Awoniyi missed Coventry’s best chance when he ran through on goal after picking up a loose pass from Semenyo, but the Nigerian forward fired wide.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came from behind twice to beat Fulham 3-2, with Ben Chilwell scoring on his return to the Premier League club.

Josh King gave Fulham an early lead before Tyrick Mitchell equalised. Cesar Palacios restored the hosts’ advantage before Mitchell struck again after the break.

Chilwell then completed Palace’s comeback shortly after coming off the bench, reacting quickest after Fulham failed to clear an attack.

The win handed Pierre Sage his first win as Palace manager, while Fulham suffered their third consecutive league defeat under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Brighton also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Leeds United at the American Express Stadium.

Jayden Bogle put Leeds ahead after 15 minutes, but Luka Vuskovic rescued a point for Brighton with a late header from Maxim de Cuyper’s corner.

Leeds created several opportunities to extend their lead, while Bart Verbruggen made key saves to keep Brighton in the game. The draw left Leeds eighth and Brighton ninth after three games.

Tottenham Hotspur remain without a Premier League win after being held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side failed to register a shot on target until the 81st minute despite their summer spending exceeding £350m. Micky van de Ven came closest to breaking the deadlock, but his header went wide.

Forest thought they had taken the lead through Neco Williams, but the goal was ruled out after the defender was judged to have used his arm.

Sunderland also rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, with Enzo Le Fee converting a late penalty.

Vitaly Janelt gave Brentford the lead in the 57th minute with a superb finish into the top corner. Le Fee then levelled from the spot eight minutes from time after Keane Lewis-Potter was penalised for holding Wilson Isidor.

Sunderland had dominated the opening half but were denied a goal when Dan Ballard’s effort was ruled out following a VAR review, with Kevin Danso deemed to have interfered with Caoimhin Kelleher’s view.

The draw kept Brentford unbeaten after three games, while Sunderland earned a valuable point after Le Fee missed a penalty in the corresponding fixture last season.