Tottenham Complete £75m Signing Of Savinho From Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City for an initial £75m, with the deal subject to a work permit.

Savinho, 22, has signed a long-term contract in north London and could cost Spurs another £10m in add-ons. The transfer finally brings an end to Tottenham’s pursuit of the Brazilian after they failed in an attempt to sign him last summer.

Savinho opted to stay at Manchester City then but found regular game time hard to come by under Pep Guardiola last season, starting only seven Premier League matches. He joined City from French club Troyes in a £30.8m deal in 2024 and made 84 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists.

“It’s taken a while, but I’m very happy to be here,” Savinho said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

“As soon as I spoke to the head coach, I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi played a key role in convincing the Brazilian to make the move as Spurs continue their major summer rebuild. Savinho joins Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka among the club’s new arrivals.

“Savinho is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He dares to attack defenders and can change a game with his creativity,” De Zerbi said.

Sporting director Johan Lange revealed that Tottenham had monitored Savinho for some time and believes the winger can excite the club’s supporters.

“Savinho is a player who has been among our interests for a while, and I am pleased that he is now joining Tottenham Hotspur,” Lange said. “He has already shown his quality at the highest levels, and we believe his abilities, style and mentality will fit wonderfully with the team we are building here.”