Maresca Names Dias, Haaland, Manchester City Captains, Speaks On Fernandez Arrival

Manchester City have named Ruben Dias as their new captain, with Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma also included in the club’s leadership group.

Dias takes over from Bernardo Silva, who left City during the summer. The Portugal defender will lead the team, while Haaland, Guehi and Donnarumma will take on additional leadership responsibilities as City continue life under new manager, Enzo Maresca.

The announcement was made by coach Maresca earlier today, September 4, with the four players chosen for their experience and influence within the squad. Maresca previously named Enzo Fernandez as captain during their time together at Chelsea, but Dias will now wear the armband at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca also spoke about Fernandez’s arrival at City after the Argentina international completed a joint-British record £125 million move from Chelsea on deadline day. He said several City players were keen to see the midfielder join the club because of his winning mentality and experience.

“I know Enzo quite well and I know what he can bring to the team,” Maresca said. “He is a winner, a winner’s mentality and knows how to win [after] the World Cup, Club World Cup.”

The manager added: “I can promise you that in the last four or five days four or five players from the squad were asking if he is coming or not because they want him to be with us.”

Fernandez could make his City debut against newly promoted Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. His transfer formed part of City’s record £458 million spending spree, which also included Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said the club had handled Fernandez’s departure respectfully and was now focused on moving forward.

“In football many things happen. With Enzo we have had conversations and always with respect. What he has done for the club has been great, but now it’s time to move forward,” Alonso said.