Manchester City Sign Ayyoub Bouaddi In Record Deal

Manchester City have signed Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in an £85.6 million deal, making the 18-year-old the most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

Bouaddi signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, subject to international clearance, with City paying £81.4m upfront and £4.2m in add-ons.

City manager Enzo Maresca moved for the highly rated midfielder following the departures of Rodri to Barcelona for £65m and Tijjani Reinders to Al-Qadsiah for £52m.

The teenager caught the eye at the World Cup, starting five of Morocco’s six matches as they reached the quarter-finals.

He had already established himself as a regular at Lille, making 96 appearances since his senior debut in 2023.

“This is a very special day for me and my family. Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player,” Bouaddi said.

“I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try to play quality football. And they have shown they are winners. This club feels like it’s built to win.”

The fee eclipses the £58.9m Manchester United paid Lille for French defender Leny Yoro in 2024, setting a new Premier League record for a teenage signing.

Bouaddi made history at Lille in 2023 when, aged 16, he became the club’s youngest senior player during a Europa League match against Faroese side KI. He later announced himself on a bigger stage with an impressive display in Lille’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2024.

He helped Lille finish third in Ligue 1 last season and will now form part of Maresca’s new-look midfield, alongside England international Elliot Anderson, who joined City from Nottingham Forest for £116m.

Bouaddi operates as a deep-lying midfielder and could complement Anderson, whose ability to play as both a box-to-box midfielder and a holding player gives Maresca several options.

City continue to reshape their squad. The club are expected to make an offer for Chelsea’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Chelsea value the 25-year-old at £120 million.

Meanwhile, Savio joined Tottenham in a £75m deal earlier this week, while Spurs agreed to a loan move for Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush. Spain midfielder Nico Gonzalez is also close to completing a £52m move to Newcastle.