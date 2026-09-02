Top 20 most Expensive Premier League Moves In 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Premier League clubs broke their all-time summer transfer spending record after spending £3.5 billion during a busy transfer window that saw several high-profile players move across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

The biggest deal of the summer saw Manchester City sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £125 million on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old Argentina international became the fifth-most expensive player in football history, matching the fee paid by Liverpool for Alexander Isak last summer.

Chelsea were also involved in another major deal after signing England midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million. The 23-year-old joined Xabi Alonso’s side on a six-year contract after scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 37 Premier League appearances last season.

Manchester City paid £116 million for England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Anderson played in all 38 Premier League matches for Forest last season before making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid spent £115.7 million to sign Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old attracted interest from Liverpool and Paris St-Germain after scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists last season.

Liverpool paid £106 million for France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain, with the deal potentially rising to £123 million through add-ons.

Tottenham were also among the biggest spenders, paying £92.5 million for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. The deal could eventually reach £100 million.

Spurs had earlier broken their transfer record with the £85 million signing of Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

Manchester City spent another £81.4 million on 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, with a further £4.2 million available in add-ons.

Arsenal paid £75 million to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, while Tottenham spent the same amount to bring Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City.

Manchester United strengthened their midfield with the £70 million signing of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, while Barcelona paid £69.3 million for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

City also sanctioned the £65 million sale of Rodri to Barcelona. The Spain captain had been one of the key figures in the club’s recent success.

AC Milan paid £60.2 million for Paris St-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos, while Manchester City signed Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye for £60 million, with the fee potentially rising to £65 million.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal paid £55 million for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, while Liverpool spent the same amount on Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Three players were involved in £52 million deals. Jan Paul van Hecke moved from Brighton to Tottenham, Maxence Lacroix joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace, while Tijjani Reijnders left Manchester City for Al-Qadsiah.

Top 20 most Expensive Premier League Moves In 2026 Summer Transfer Window

1. Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea to Manchester City, £125m

2. Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117m

3. Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, £116m

4. Yan Diomande: RB Leipzig to Real Madrid, £115.7m

5. Bradley Barcola: Paris St-Germain to Liverpool, £106m

6. Sandro Tonali: Newcastle to Tottenham, £92.5m

7. Mateus Fernandes: West Ham to Tottenham, £85m

8. Ayyoub Bouaddi: Lille to Manchester City, £81.4m

9. Savinho: Manchester City to Tottenham, £75m

10. Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle to Arsenal, £75m

11. Carlos Baleba: Brighton to Manchester United, £70m

12. Anthony Gordon: Newcastle to Barcelona, £69.3m

13. Rodri: Manchester City to Barcelona, £65m

14. Goncalo Ramos: Paris St-Germain to AC Milan, £60.2m

15. Iliman Ndiaye: Everton to Manchester City, £60m

16. Crysencio Summerville: West Ham to Al-Hilal, £55m

17. Jeremy Jacquet: Rennes to Liverpool, £55m

18. Jan Paul van Hecke: Brighton to Tottenham, £52m

19. Maxence Lacroix: Crystal Palace to Chelsea, £52m

20. Tijjani Reijnders: Manchester City to Al-Qadsiah, £52m