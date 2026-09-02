Twenty-Six Nigerian Footballers Who Changed Clubs In 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Nigerian footballers completed several notable transfers during the 2026 summer window, with players moving to clubs across England, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Turkey and other European leagues.

One of the biggest deals involved Super Eagles striker Akor Adams, who left Sevilla for Venezia in July. The Italian club agreed a reported €16 million deal for the forward, with additional bonuses potentially increasing the value of the transfer. Adams signed a contract that will keep him at Venezia until June 2030.

Rafiu Durosinmi also completed a major move after leaving Italian side Pisa for Belgian club Genk. The transfer was completed on July 23, with Genk reportedly paying €10.5 million for the Nigerian striker. Durosinmi signed a four-year contract that runs until June 2030.

Raphael Onyedika became another Nigerian to secure a high-profile European transfer after joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Club Brugge. The midfielder completed his move on August 2 and signed a contract until June 30, 2031. The transfer fee was reported to be between €9 million and €10 million.

Terem Moffi also began a new chapter in Germany after completing his move from Nice to Hamburg. The striker reportedly joined the Bundesliga club for an initial fee of about €2 million, with bonuses potentially taking the total higher. He signed a three-year contract until 2029.

Naija News reports that Taiwo Awoniyi remained in the Premier League after completing a reported £9 million transfer from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City.

Femi Azeez was among the final Nigerian players to secure a move around the transfer deadline. Brighton & Hove Albion agreed a deal with Millwall worth an initial £12.5 million, with add-ons potentially taking the package beyond £15 million.

Brighton officially announced Azeez’s arrival on September 2, but the transfer had been submitted before the September 1 deadline through the required deal sheet process. The winger signed a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Also, Kelechi Iheanacho left Celtic for Turkish club Bursaspor on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract, while Chidozie Awaziem moved from Nantes to Konyaspor on a two-year deal.

Tolu Arokodare joined Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the 2026/27 season. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro also secured a temporary move, joining Monza from Inter Milan for one season.

Gift Orban moved from Hoffenheim to Amedspor on loan, while Yira Sor joined the Turkish club permanently from Genk. Kevin Akpoguma, meanwhile, left Hoffenheim for Italian side Frosinone on a free transfer and signed until June 2028.

A number of younger Nigerian players also secured moves away from their previous clubs. Christian Nwachukwu joined Sabah FC from Sheffield United, Seun Akanji moved from Sporting Lagos to Norwegian side Lillestrøm, while Tahir Maigana left Wireless FC for Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE.

In women’s football, Toni Payne joined Inter Milan Women from Everton on a free transfer, while Rofiat Imuran completed her move from London City Lionesses to Aston Villa Women. Janet Akekoromowei also moved from Bayelsa Queens to Benfica Women.

Nigerian Footballers Who Changed Clubs During the 2026 summer transfer window:

1. Akor Adams

From: Sevilla

To: Venezia

Transfer fee: €16m plus bonuses

Contract: 4 years, until June 2030

2. Rafiu Durosinmi

From: Pisa

To: Genk

Transfer fee: €10.5m

Contract: 4 years, until June 2030

3. Raphael Onyedika

From: Club Brugge

To: Eintracht Frankfurt

Transfer fee: About €9m to €10m

Contract: 5 years, until June 2031

4. Terem Moffi

From: Nice

To: Hamburg

Transfer fee: About €2m plus bonuses

Contract: 3 years, until 2029

5. Taiwo Awoniyi

From: Nottingham Forest

To: Coventry City

Transfer fee: £9m

Contract: Not publicly confirmed

6. Kelechi Iheanacho

From: Celtic

To: Bursaspor

Transfer fee: Free transfer

Contract: 3 years

7. Chidozie Awaziem

From: Nantes

To: Konyaspor

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: 2 years

8. Tolu Arokodare

From: Wolverhampton Wanderers

To: Ajax

Transfer fee: Loan

Loan length: 1 season, until summer 2027

9. Gift Orban

From: Hoffenheim

To: Amedspor

Transfer fee: Reported loan fee

Loan length: 1 season

10. Yira Sor

From: Genk

To: Amedspor

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Permanent transfer

11. Kevin Akpoguma

From: Hoffenheim

To: Frosinone

Transfer fee: Free transfer

Contract: 2 years, until June 2028

12. Arthur Okonkwo

From: Wrexham

To: Charlton Athletic

Transfer fee: Loan

Loan length: 1 season

13. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

From: Inter Milan

To: Monza

Transfer fee: Loan

Loan length: 1 season, until June 2027

14. Jonathan Okoronkwo

From: Sivasspor

To: Torpedo Moscow

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Permanent transfer

15. Christian Nwachukwu

From: Sheffield United

To: Sabah FC

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: 3 years

16. Olakunle Olusegun

From: Krasnodar

To: Rostov

Transfer fee: About €450,000

Contract: Until June 2028

17. David Ankeye

From: Genoa

To: Železničar Pančevo

Transfer fee: About €500,000

Contract: Permanent transfer

18. Moses David Cobnan

From: Krasnodar

To: Levadiakos

Transfer fee: Loan

Loan length: 1 season

19. Seun Akanji

From: Sporting Lagos

To: Lillestrøm

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Until 2030

20. Tahir Maigana

From: Wireless FC

To: Zalaegerszegi TE

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: 3 years, plus option

21. Shakirat Moshood

From: Bayelsa Queens

To: SCU Torreense

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: 2 years, until 2028

22. Toni Payne

From: Everton Women

To: Inter Milan Women

Transfer fee: Free transfer

Contract: 2 years

23. Rofiat Imuran

From: London City Lionesses

To: Aston Villa Women

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Long-term deal

24. Janet Akekoromowei

From: Bayelsa Queens

To: Benfica Women

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Until 2028

25. Femi Azeez

From: Millwall

To: Brighton & Hove Albion

Transfer fee: £12.5m, potentially £15m+

Contract: 4 years

26. Frank Onyeka

From: Brentford

To: Coventry City

Transfer fee: Undisclosed

Contract: Permanent transfer