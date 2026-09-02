Twenty-Six Nigerian Footballers Who Changed Clubs In 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Nigerian footballers completed several notable transfers during the 2026 summer window, with players moving to clubs across England, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Turkey and other European leagues.
One of the biggest deals involved Super Eagles striker Akor Adams, who left Sevilla for Venezia in July. The Italian club agreed a reported €16 million deal for the forward, with additional bonuses potentially increasing the value of the transfer. Adams signed a contract that will keep him at Venezia until June 2030.
Rafiu Durosinmi also completed a major move after leaving Italian side Pisa for Belgian club Genk. The transfer was completed on July 23, with Genk reportedly paying €10.5 million for the Nigerian striker. Durosinmi signed a four-year contract that runs until June 2030.
Raphael Onyedika became another Nigerian to secure a high-profile European transfer after joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Club Brugge. The midfielder completed his move on August 2 and signed a contract until June 30, 2031. The transfer fee was reported to be between €9 million and €10 million.
Terem Moffi also began a new chapter in Germany after completing his move from Nice to Hamburg. The striker reportedly joined the Bundesliga club for an initial fee of about €2 million, with bonuses potentially taking the total higher. He signed a three-year contract until 2029.
Naija News reports that Taiwo Awoniyi remained in the Premier League after completing a reported £9 million transfer from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City.
Femi Azeez was among the final Nigerian players to secure a move around the transfer deadline. Brighton & Hove Albion agreed a deal with Millwall worth an initial £12.5 million, with add-ons potentially taking the package beyond £15 million.
Brighton officially announced Azeez’s arrival on September 2, but the transfer had been submitted before the September 1 deadline through the required deal sheet process. The winger signed a four-year contract with the Premier League club.
Also, Kelechi Iheanacho left Celtic for Turkish club Bursaspor on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract, while Chidozie Awaziem moved from Nantes to Konyaspor on a two-year deal.
Tolu Arokodare joined Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the 2026/27 season. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro also secured a temporary move, joining Monza from Inter Milan for one season.
Gift Orban moved from Hoffenheim to Amedspor on loan, while Yira Sor joined the Turkish club permanently from Genk. Kevin Akpoguma, meanwhile, left Hoffenheim for Italian side Frosinone on a free transfer and signed until June 2028.
A number of younger Nigerian players also secured moves away from their previous clubs. Christian Nwachukwu joined Sabah FC from Sheffield United, Seun Akanji moved from Sporting Lagos to Norwegian side Lillestrøm, while Tahir Maigana left Wireless FC for Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE.
In women’s football, Toni Payne joined Inter Milan Women from Everton on a free transfer, while Rofiat Imuran completed her move from London City Lionesses to Aston Villa Women. Janet Akekoromowei also moved from Bayelsa Queens to Benfica Women.
Nigerian Footballers Who Changed Clubs During the 2026 summer transfer window:
1. Akor Adams
From: Sevilla
To: Venezia
Transfer fee: €16m plus bonuses
Contract: 4 years, until June 2030
2. Rafiu Durosinmi
From: Pisa
To: Genk
Transfer fee: €10.5m
Contract: 4 years, until June 2030
3. Raphael Onyedika
From: Club Brugge
To: Eintracht Frankfurt
Transfer fee: About €9m to €10m
Contract: 5 years, until June 2031
4. Terem Moffi
From: Nice
To: Hamburg
Transfer fee: About €2m plus bonuses
Contract: 3 years, until 2029
5. Taiwo Awoniyi
From: Nottingham Forest
To: Coventry City
Transfer fee: £9m
Contract: Not publicly confirmed
6. Kelechi Iheanacho
From: Celtic
To: Bursaspor
Transfer fee: Free transfer
Contract: 3 years
7. Chidozie Awaziem
From: Nantes
To: Konyaspor
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: 2 years
8. Tolu Arokodare
From: Wolverhampton Wanderers
To: Ajax
Transfer fee: Loan
Loan length: 1 season, until summer 2027
9. Gift Orban
From: Hoffenheim
To: Amedspor
Transfer fee: Reported loan fee
Loan length: 1 season
10. Yira Sor
From: Genk
To: Amedspor
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Permanent transfer
11. Kevin Akpoguma
From: Hoffenheim
To: Frosinone
Transfer fee: Free transfer
Contract: 2 years, until June 2028
12. Arthur Okonkwo
From: Wrexham
To: Charlton Athletic
Transfer fee: Loan
Loan length: 1 season
13. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro
From: Inter Milan
To: Monza
Transfer fee: Loan
Loan length: 1 season, until June 2027
14. Jonathan Okoronkwo
From: Sivasspor
To: Torpedo Moscow
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Permanent transfer
15. Christian Nwachukwu
From: Sheffield United
To: Sabah FC
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: 3 years
16. Olakunle Olusegun
From: Krasnodar
To: Rostov
Transfer fee: About €450,000
Contract: Until June 2028
17. David Ankeye
From: Genoa
To: Železničar Pančevo
Transfer fee: About €500,000
Contract: Permanent transfer
18. Moses David Cobnan
From: Krasnodar
To: Levadiakos
Transfer fee: Loan
Loan length: 1 season
19. Seun Akanji
From: Sporting Lagos
To: Lillestrøm
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Until 2030
20. Tahir Maigana
From: Wireless FC
To: Zalaegerszegi TE
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: 3 years, plus option
21. Shakirat Moshood
From: Bayelsa Queens
To: SCU Torreense
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: 2 years, until 2028
22. Toni Payne
From: Everton Women
To: Inter Milan Women
Transfer fee: Free transfer
Contract: 2 years
23. Rofiat Imuran
From: London City Lionesses
To: Aston Villa Women
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Long-term deal
24. Janet Akekoromowei
From: Bayelsa Queens
To: Benfica Women
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Until 2028
25. Femi Azeez
From: Millwall
To: Brighton & Hove Albion
Transfer fee: £12.5m, potentially £15m+
Contract: 4 years
26. Frank Onyeka
From: Brentford
To: Coventry City
Transfer fee: Undisclosed
Contract: Permanent transfer
Join the conversation
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.