Transfer Deadline: Grealish, Enzo Fernández, Woltemade, Sánchez, Nwaneri, Others

Everton are closing in on a season-long loan deal for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. The 30-year-old is due to undergo a medical with the Toffees, with the move expected to be completed before today’s transfer deadline. Grealish spent much of last season at Everton on loan, scoring twice and providing six assists in 20 appearances before a foot injury ended his campaign.

Grealish attracted transfer interest from several clubs, including boyhood side Aston Villa, but Everton remained his preferred destination. His return would strengthen David Moyes’ attacking options, particularly with Iliman Ndiaye expected to move to Manchester City for around £65m. Everton are also working to complete a deal for Monaco and United States striker Folarin Balogun, while talks over a possible return for Tottenham forward Richarlison have stalled.

Manchester City have opened transfer talks with Chelsea over a potential £120m transfer move for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández. City manager Enzo Maresca is keen to reunite with the 25-year-old, having worked with him at Chelsea, while Fernández is reportedly open to the move. Chelsea are demanding at least £120m, and any agreement could be completed quickly because personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

A move would make Fernández one of the most expensive players in Premier League history and could trigger further activity at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have already identified Roma midfielder Manu Koné as a potential replacement if Fernández leaves, with the France international reportedly valued at around €40m.

Juventus have agreed a season-long loan deal for Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade, although the transfer is still subject to a medical. The 24-year-old is set to move to Turin on a deal worth around £3.5m without an option to buy. Juventus see him as a better and cheaper alternative to Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, whose proposed move to Fiorentina did not materialise.

Woltemade has struggled to secure a regular starting role at Newcastle despite arriving from Stuttgart for a club-record £69m last year. His move to Juventus could also be linked to Newcastle’s pursuit of Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who is reportedly close to joining the Magpies.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a season-long loan deal with Arsenal for teenage forward Ethan Nwaneri. The 19-year-old is expected to undergo a medical before completing the move, with Dortmund seeking attacking reinforcements after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury.

Arsenal are reluctant to sell Nwaneri and believe a loan move will give the academy graduate valuable first-team experience. The England youth international attracted interest from several Premier League and European clubs, but Dortmund have won the race after previously trying to sign him last summer.

Tottenham are also closing in on deals for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and defender Tosin Adarabioyo. Spurs have had offers accepted for both players, with the transfers now dependent on personal terms and final formalities. Mudryk could reunite with former manager Roberto De Zerbi, while Adarabioyo is being targeted as a replacement for Kevin Danso.

Mudryk has not played a competitive match since November 2024 following his suspension for an adverse finding involving meldonium, but he has been eligible to return to football since July. Adarabioyo, meanwhile, is expected to provide defensive cover as Tottenham reshape their squad before the deadline.

Como are also set to take Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez on loan after agreeing terms with the Blues. The Spanish goalkeeper became available following the arrival of Emiliano Martínez and a difficult start to the season. Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure as they continue to reshape their goalkeeping department.

Everton are also discussing a potential move for Scotland defender Nathan Patterson to Serie A side Torino. Talks between the clubs are ongoing, although it remains unclear whether the 24-year-old would leave on loan or on a permanent transfer.

Hull City are continuing to strengthen their squad, with the club agreeing a deal for Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. The transfer package is reportedly worth £22m, although the transfer is still subject to completion. Hull have already been one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs this summer following their return to the top flight after nine years away.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are preparing to complete their move for Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with the deal reportedly worth up to £55m. The Belgium international travelled to Tyneside on Monday to finalise the transfer, which could have a knock-on effect on Nick Woltemade’s departure to Juventus.