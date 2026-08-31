Transfer Updates: Forest Sign Munoz, Man City Land Allan, Newcastle Close On Fernandez-Pardo

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Colombia international Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace for £22m as Premier League clubs step up their transfer business ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Munoz has signed a three-year contract at the City Ground and will reunite with Oliver Glasner, who coached him at Palace. The pair helped the Eagles win the FA Cup and Conference League during their time together.

The 29-year-old spent two and a half years at Selhurst Park, making 109 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He also helped Palace win the Community Shield in 2025 and could make his Forest debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

“I’m really excited because I can see so much talent. Forest is a team with great players, great qualities and great skills on the pitch. I can’t wait to get out there so I can help my new teammates, and I think that we’re going to do great things,” Munoz said after completing the move.

“It is a club that’s fought hard in recent years; it has competed hard; it got to the semi-finals of the Europa League, and I think it has even greater objectives for the future, and really this is what I like about Forest, and that’s why I decided to come here.”

Forest chief football officer George Syrianos believes Munoz can make a significant contribution to the team.

“Daniel has performed strongly in the Premier League and in European competition, and we believe he has the mentality and ambition to make a significant contribution to the club,” Syrianos said.

Forest drew 2-2 at Liverpool on Saturday after losing their opening two matches of the season against Leeds United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Man City sign Allan from Palmeiras

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras in a deal worth up to £34.2m.

City will pay an initial £32m for the 22-year-old, with a further £2.2m available in add-ons. Allan has signed a five-year contract and arrives as a replacement for compatriot Savio, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £75m last week.

Allan came through Palmeiras’ academy and scored nine goals while providing 12 assists in 96 appearances for the Brazilian top-flight club.

“This is a surreal moment for me. Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players,” Allan said.

“To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life.

“I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far have convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions.”

Allan becomes the latest addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad during a busy summer transfer window for City.

The club have spent more than £230m, including £116m on Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and £85.6m on Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.

City are also in talks with Liverpool over a move for Cody Gakpo and remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Despite their heavy spending, City have raised more than £286m through player sales this summer. Rodri joined Barcelona for £65m, while Tijani Reijnders moved to Al-Qadsiah for £52m. Nico Gonzalez and James Trafford have also commanded significant fees.

Omar Marmoush’s loan move to Tottenham includes an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer for £60m.

Newcastle close on Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo in a deal worth up to £55m.

The Magpies have been looking to strengthen their attack after making seven signings this summer, with Fernandez-Pardo now close to becoming their latest addition.

The 21-year-old was left out of Lille’s squad for their 2-2 draw with Paris St-Germain last week and has been training away from the first-team squad while his future is resolved.

A move to Newcastle could also pave the way for fellow forward Nick Woltemade to leave on loan, with Juventus interested in the player.

Fernandez-Pardo has been a long-standing Newcastle target dating back to Eddie Howe’s time as manager and fits the club’s strategy of recruiting younger players.

Among players aged 21 and under in Europe’s big five leagues last season, the Belgian forward ranked second for big chances, fifth for touches in the opposition box and seventh for combined goals and assists.

Valencia negotiate Elliott loan

Valencia are in talks with Liverpool over a loan move for midfielder Harvey Elliott for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa but made just one Premier League start during his spell at the club.

Valencia, who finished ninth in La Liga last season and will not play European football this campaign, are trying to find a financially viable agreement with Liverpool.

The Spanish club want Liverpool to cover half of Elliott’s wages as part of the proposed loan.

Elliott featured regularly for Liverpool during pre-season under new head coach Andoni Iraola but has since been left out of the club’s first two Premier League squads.