Coventry City Sign Taiwo Awoniyi From Nottingham Forest

Coventry City have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest for £9 million as they prepare for their first Premier League campaign in 25 years.

Taiwo Awoniyi, 29, has joined Frank Lampard’s side ahead of Friday’s opening fixture against champions Arsenal, giving Coventry another attacking option for their return to the top flight.

Awoniyi leaves Forest after four seasons at the City Ground, where he arrived from Union Berlin for £17.2 million in 2022 as the club’s record signing. He scored 23 goals in 103 appearances for Forest.

Forest handed Awoniyi an emotional farewell before Sunday’s 2-0 pre-season win over Brest. His teammates and staff formed a guard of honour before the second half, giving him the chance to say goodbye to the club’s supporters.

Forest manager Oliver Glasner praised Awoniyi’s personality and commitment after the match.

“He was probably one of the loveliest guys I’ve met, always friendly, always smiling,” Glasner said.

“Everybody in the club likes him, and I could see everybody in the stand likes him because this is what everybody appreciates.

“He always gives 100% for the team, he always gives 100% for the bench, and that’s why he deserves such a farewell, such a guard of honour.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also paid tribute to the Nigerian.

He said, “Taiwo will always have a special place in the history of Nottingham Forest,” Marinakis said. “He has been one of the defining figures in our journey and given our supporters moments of great joy that will never be forgotten.”

Awoniyi struggled for regular playing time last season as Chris Wood and Igor Jesus moved ahead of him. He started three matches and scored four goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

He also endured a serious injury in May 2025 after rupturing an intestine in a collision with a goalpost during Forest’s match against Leicester. Doctors placed him in an induced coma as part of his treatment.

Coventry have also signed Gus Hamer, Carl Rushworth, Loum Tchaouna, Aurele Amenda and Caleb Yirenkyi this summer.