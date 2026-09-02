Why Folarin Balogun’s Move To Everton Collapsed On Transfer Deadline Day

Everton’s proposed move for Folarin Balogun has collapsed after the striker changed his mind and walked away from the deal following a medical at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

The Toffees had agreed an initial £40 million deal with Monaco for the 25-year-old United States international, but issues identified during the medical prompted both clubs to renegotiate the agreement.

Everton and Monaco completed a deal sheet before the transfer window closed at 11 p.m., but Balogun later had a change of heart and decided against completing the move to Merseyside.

Balogun had emerged as a late target for Everton after Beto completed a permanent transfer to Serie A club Fiorentina. The Toffees also explored moves for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham, but failed to convince either player to join.

Despite missing out on Balogun, Everton completed the return of Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Grealish spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Everton, making 20 appearances before suffering a foot injury that ended his campaign in January.

The 30-year-old attracted interest from several clubs, including his boyhood side Aston Villa, but opted to reunite with Everton manager David Moyes.

“I think I’m at my best at everything in life, not just football, when I feel loved. That’s what the manager has given me, what my teammates have given me and especially what the fans have given me,” Grealish said.

“Every time I see an Everton fan, it’s just pure love and the way they’ve welcomed me since that first game against Leeds, I’ll never forget that.”

Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100m in August 2021. During his previous spell with Everton, he scored twice and provided six assists in 20 appearances, while winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

The England international returned from injury during City’s Community Shield defeat by Arsenal on 16 August. He also featured under Enzo Maresca in City’s opening Premier League game of the 2026-27 season, helping them beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Everton also completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from French club Lyon.

The 29-year-old former Arsenal player has won five England caps and can play at full-back or in midfield, giving Moyes another versatile option in his squad.

Meanwhile, Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson completed a permanent move to Serie A club Torino.

Patterson joined Everton from Rangers in January 2022 and made 68 appearances across all competitions during his time at Goodison Park.