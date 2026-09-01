Honest Ahanor Makes EPL History After Chelsea, Palace Announce Him On Same Day

Honest Ahanor made Premier League history earlier today, September 1, after being announced by Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the same day.

The 18-year-old Atalanta defender has agreed a deal worth up to £40 million to join Chelsea next summer, but he will spend the 2026-27 season on loan at Palace before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Ahanor was unveiled by Palace and Chelsea separately, featuring in two photoshoots while wearing the badges of both clubs on the same day.

The unusual arrangement means the teenager will represent Palace this season despite Chelsea already securing an agreement for his permanent transfer from Atalanta.

“I’m very happy to be here and to be a part of this great family,” Ahanor told the Crystal Palace official website after joining the Eagles.

“To be at one of the best clubs for young players in the Premier League is something which makes me grateful and excited.”

The move has also raised eyebrows because Chelsea already have a player on loan at Palace.

The Blues recently sent Axel Disasi to the Eagles for a reported £3m loan fee, while they signed Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix for £52m in August.

Premier League rules allow clubs to loan only one player to another club in the same division. Chelsea’s arrangement for Ahanor avoids that restriction because Atalanta, rather than Chelsea, have loaned the teenager to Palace before his permanent move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

The unusual deal has renewed scrutiny of Chelsea’s approach to Premier League regulations as the club continues to pursue some of Europe’s most promising young players.

Chelsea have previously faced criticism over deals involving two hotels next to Stamford Bridge and the ownership structure surrounding their women’s team. The club also handed players unusually long contracts after their American owners took over in 2022, allowing transfer costs to be spread over a greater number of seasons.

The relevant regulations were subsequently amended in each case.

Ahanor’s move to Chelsea follows their initial interest in the defender after they signed Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra in July.

The teenager primarily plays at left-back and joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer for a reported €16m plus €4m in add-ons.

He made 28 Serie A appearances last season and established himself as a regular starter. He also made his Champions League debut in Atalanta’s 2-1 win over Club Brugge last September.

His performances earned him an Italy call-up in May for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Greece.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have allowed striker Marc Guiu to join RB Leipzig in a deal worth £14.6m, including add-ons.

Guiu joined the Blues from boyhood club Barcelona in July 2024 and made 29 first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring eight goals.