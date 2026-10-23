Chalobah Opens Up On Emotional Chelsea Exit After 19 Years

Como defender Trevoh Chalobah has admitted that leaving Chelsea after 19 years at the club was difficult, despite believing he had enjoyed one of his best seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old joined Como for £30m during the summer transfer window after struggling to secure a long-term future at Chelsea, where he progressed through the academy before establishing himself in the senior team.

Chalobah joined the Blues at the age of eight and had hoped to become a club legend, but accepted that his career had taken a different direction.

“Definitely,” Chalobah told The Athletic. “The team didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve last season, but I thought I had one of my best seasons, playing the most games and scoring a few goals.

“I’d been there since I was eight and I wanted to be a legend there, but sometimes the way we plan things is not how things work out. As footballers, you’ve always got to be ready to adapt. You could be here one moment, then the next moment you’re somewhere else. But I just thought that it was the best.

“Chelsea means everything to me. I’m still watching the games, keeping in contact with the players and staff.”

His exit followed years of uncertainty over his role in Chelsea’s squad. In 2024, he spent time on loan at Crystal Palace before returning to Stamford Bridge six months later after Chelsea recalled him.

His move to Como, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, marks a fresh chapter in his career after his long association with the London club.

Naija News gathered that Chalobah was unable to feature in Como’s 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester United because of a muscle injury.