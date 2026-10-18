Chelsea Goalkeeper Martínez Undergoes Successful Jaw Surgery

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has undergone successful surgery on a fractured jaw sustained during his side’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Argentina international suffered the injury in the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium when he rushed off his line to punch clear a free-kick before colliding with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Medical staff treated Martínez on the pitch for about eight minutes, administering oxygen and fitting a neck brace before carrying him off on a stretcher to warm applause from supporters of both clubs.

Chelsea later confirmed that the goalkeeper had undergone successful surgery at a hospital.

Martínez shared a photograph of himself in a hospital gown on social media on Sunday, thanking supporters for their messages and expressing confidence in his recovery.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well,” he wrote.

“The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. In a few weeks we’ll be back.”

His expected absence could see Mike Penders feature in Chelsea’s next three matches, including Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, as well as a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

Penders, 21, replaced Martínez against Everton to make his Premier League debut and helped Chelsea maintain their clean sheet as they secured three valuable points.

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Genk for £17m in 2024 and has previously featured in the club’s cup matches.

Chelsea manager Alonso praised Penders’ performance, expressing confidence in the young goalkeeper’s ability to step up when required.

“Mike has personality. He’s brave, and we have full trust in him. He did well when he came on,” the coach said.

“He played in the cup games and whenever he’s needed. Like the other players, whenever they are needed, they can perform.

“It’s all about the squad, that all the players feel important and can have their moment whenever they are needed, and that’s very positive.”