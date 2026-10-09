Premier League Matchday 6 Fixtures: Sutton, Shearer Give Predictions

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to beat Leeds United as the Premier League returns with Matchday Six fixtures this weekend.

Arsenal will host Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sutton has predicted a 2-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side, who will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

The Gunners won their opening four league matches before suffering the setback and currently sit second in the Premier League table, behind Manchester City.

However, former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson believes Leeds could have an advantage because of Arsenal’s limited preparation time following the international break.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said several Arsenal players had only recently returned from international duty, leaving the team with little time to prepare for Saturday’s early kick-off.

He said, “Numerous Arsenal players left during the international break. They likely returned yesterday and completed a brief warm-up session, leaving them with only today and part of tomorrow to train on set-pieces and tactical patterns before their 12:30 p.m. Saturday kick-off.

“Consequently, preparation time is limited, and I believe this gives Leeds a slight advantage, particularly given the 12:30 p.m. kick-off immediately following the international break.”

Arsenal also have fitness concerns over Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz ahead of the encounter.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has predicted a draw between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United occupy 12th place with five points from their opening five matches, while Tottenham are yet to record a league victory this season and sit bottom of the table.

Shearer expects both sides to share the points.

“I think it’ll probably be a score draw,” he said.

“I think it could be 1-1 or 2-2, which I guess is a better result for the away team than it is for the home team.”

Sutton, according to BBC Sport, has tipped Manchester United to win 2-1.

His other predictions include Chelsea beating Bournemouth 3-1, Aston Villa defeating Brentford 2-1 and Sunderland drawing 1-1 with Brighton.

He also expects Ipswich Town and Fulham to draw 1-1, while Nottingham Forest will secure a 1-0 away win over Crystal Palace. Hull City and Everton are tipped to share a 1-1 draw.

Sunday’s biggest fixture sees Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield, with Sutton predicting a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

The matchday concludes on Monday when Coventry City welcome Newcastle United, with Sutton forecasting a 1-1 draw.

Full Premier League Matchday Six Fixtures and Sutton’s Predictions

Saturday, 10 October

12:30 p.m. – Arsenal vs Leeds United: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United

3:00 p.m. – Aston Villa vs Brentford: Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

3:00 p.m. – Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham

3:00 p.m. – Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth

3:00 p.m. – Sunderland vs Brighton: Sunderland 1-1 Brighton

5:30 p.m. – Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 11 October

2:00 p.m. – Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Crystal Palace 0-1 Nottingham Forest

2:00 p.m. – Hull City vs Everton: Hull City 1-1 Everton

4:30 p.m. – Liverpool vs Manchester City: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City

Monday, 12 October

8:00 p.m. – Coventry City vs Newcastle United: Coventry City 1-1 Newcastle United