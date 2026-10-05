Premier League Returns After 19-Day Break As Arsenal Face Unbeaten Leeds

The Premier League returns on Saturday after a 19-day international break, with defending champions Arsenal among the teams looking to resume their campaign on a positive note.

The 2026/27 season was paused after Matchweek 5 following FIFA’s decision to merge the traditional September and October international windows into one extended period from September 21 to October 6.

The new arrangement allowed national teams to play up to four matches during the window, with Premier League action scheduled to resume on October 10.

Arsenal will open Matchweek 6 when they host unbeaten Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will be looking for a response after suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their final match before the break.

Leeds, meanwhile, have made an unbeaten return to the top flight under manager Daniel Farke. They are one of only five teams yet to lose this season and have matched a feat last achieved by the club in the 2001/02 Premier League campaign.

Saturday’s other fixtures include Aston Villa against Brentford, Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Ipswich Town against Fulham and Sunderland’s meeting with Brighton.

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the late fixture, with both sides hoping to improve their fortunes after inconsistent starts to the season.

The biggest fixture of the weekend comes on Sunday when Liverpool host league leaders Manchester City at Anfield.

City have won all five of their opening matches, while Liverpool have collected nine points. The encounter could also feature two of the league’s leading scorers, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland leading the chart with five goals and Liverpool forward Alexander Isak on four.

Liverpool have injury concerns over Isak and Cody Gakpo following the international break. Isak left the Sweden squad with a thigh problem, while Gakpo returned to Liverpool after suffering an ankle injury while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Arsenal also have a fitness concern after Germany international Kai Havertz returned to the club for treatment on a muscle injury sustained during the break.

Matchweek 6 will conclude on Monday when Coventry City host Newcastle United. Coventry secured their first points of the season with victory over Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle will be looking to return from the break with a positive result.

Full Matchweek 6 Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, October 10: Arsenal v Leeds United; Aston Villa v Brentford; Chelsea v Bournemouth; Ipswich Town v Fulham; Sunderland v Brighton; Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday, October 11: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest; Hull City v Everton; Liverpool v Manchester City.

Monday, October 12: Coventry City v Newcastle United.