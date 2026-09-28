Mancini Dismisses Man City ‘Double Contract’ Allegations

Roberto Mancini has dismissed allegations surrounding a purported “double contract” during his time as Manchester City manager, saying the matter does not concern him following the club’s finding of guilt over the majority of the financial breaches brought against them.

The 115 charges brought by the Premier League included 14 allegations relating to City’s failure to provide accurate details about player and manager payments between the 2009-2010 and 2017-2018 seasons. The period covered Mancini’s three-and-a-half-year spell in charge, during which he won the FA Cup in 2011 and led Manchester City to their first top-flight title in 44 years in 2012.

Mancini, now Italy manager, was asked about the allegations during a news conference ahead of Monday’s Nations League match against Turkey.

He said, “Found guilty of what? It’s not an issue that concerns me. It’s nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.

“Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It’s their issue, not mine.”

German newspaper Der Spiegel previously alleged that City paid a “significant portion” of Mancini’s compensation through a fictitious consultancy agreement with Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira.

The report claimed Mancini received more from his consultancy role with Al Jazira than he earned as Manchester City manager, excluding bonuses and incentives.

On Friday, it emerged that an independent commission had found City guilty of all but one of the charges brought against them by the Premier League. No sanctions have been announced.

The Premier League declined to comment, while City said the process remained ongoing, with “significant elements to be completed” and subject to strict confidentiality.

The club said it had “diligently respected due process for eight years”, based on the expectation that the Premier League board and executive would operate as an “independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator”.

Other Premier League clubs are reportedly seeking legal advice over potential compensation claims after being informed of the commission’s findings.

Naija News reports that Manchester City were charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations in February 2023 following a four-year investigation. The case was referred to an independent commission, with the closed-door hearing beginning in September 2024 and lasting about 12 weeks.