Roberto Mancini Returns As Italy Head Coach After Federation Turmoil

Roberto Mancini has returned as Italy manager, completing a dramatic comeback just days after the Italian Football Federation was thrown into uncertainty by a series of high-profile departures.

The 61-year-old replaces Gennaro Gattuso, who left the role in April after Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup. Mancini’s appointment was confirmed only a day after Andrea Pirlo withdrew from the race for the position and technical director Paolo Maldini stepped down.

Pirlo had been widely expected to succeed Gattuso but pulled out on Monday following controversy surrounding his links to a Russian betting company.

“I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini,” said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago.

The shake-up at the federation continued with Claudio Ranieri taking over as technical director. The former Leicester City boss replaces Maldini, who resigned just two weeks after his appointment. Adviser Leonardo also left the federation after the decision not to hand the managerial role to Pirlo.

Before Pirlo emerged as the leading candidate, the FIGC had also approached Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti about the vacancy.

Mancini returns to familiar surroundings after leading Italy between 2018 and 2023. His first spell brought memorable success as he guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title, beating England in the final at Wembley.

He also oversaw a world record 37-match unbeaten run. However, that successful period was overshadowed by Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after a shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia. Mancini resigned in August 2023.

Italy’s latest World Cup disappointment earlier this year, another failed play-off campaign, extended their absence from football’s biggest tournament. The four-time world champions have not appeared at a World Cup finals since Brazil 2014.

Following Gattuso’s departure, Italy Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini took charge on an interim basis.

Mancini returns with an impressive managerial résumé. He guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012 and enjoyed trophy-winning spells with Lazio and Inter Milan, lifting the Coppa Italia with both clubs and claiming three Serie A titles with Inter.

His coaching career has also included stints with Galatasaray, Zenit St Petersburg, Saudi Arabia’s national team and most recently Al Sadd in Qatar. Although he won the Qatar Stars League title with Al Sadd, the club failed to reach the AFC Champions League Elite semi-finals and lost the Qatar Cup final before his departure in June.

Mancini’s second spell begins with Italy’s UEFA Nations League campaign. The Azzurri host Belgium on 25 September before travelling to face Turkey three days later.