Thomas Tuchel Rules Out Return To Club Management Before Euro 2028

England manager Thomas Tuchel has ruled out a return to club management before Euro 2028, insisting he is committed to completing his contract with the national team.

The German signed a contract extension in February, keeping him in charge of the Three Lions until the 2028 European Championship, which England will co-host.

Tuchel replaced Gareth Southgate in 2025 and is determined to lead England through the tournament despite reported interest from several major European clubs.

Speaking to BBC Sport earlier today, November 12, the 53-year-old dismissed the possibility of leaving his international role before the competition.

“I signed the contract, I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business,” he said.

Tuchel’s comments come amid reports linking Manchester United with a move for United States men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick.

United would reportedly have to trigger a release clause believed to be worth around £7m to secure the Argentine’s services.

However, Tuchel revealed that his England contract does not contain a release clause, making an early departure more difficult.

Despite his commitment to England, the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain manager admitted that he misses the demands of club football, particularly the regular matches and atmosphere of packed stadiums.

“I miss the 50 matches [a season],” he said.

“I miss the two minutes when everything is done. You go out two minutes before the whistle goes, it’s like the best two minutes, everything is done and you’re in a full stadium, lights are on and you’re just so excited and you’re part of it.”

Naija News reports that Tuchel guided England to the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his first major tournament as manager, continuing the progress made under Southgate, who led the country to consecutive European Championship finals.

The German believes he has unfinished business with England and wants to deliver silverware at Euro 2028 before considering another opportunity in club management.

England are preparing for two Nations League fixtures, with Croatia visiting on Thursday before the Three Lions travel to Madrid to face group leaders Spain on Sunday.