Saka Hits Hat-trick As England Edge France 6-4 To Claim 2026 World Cup Bronze

England produced a devastating attacking display to defeat France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place playoff at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night in Miami, securing the tournament’s bronze medal.

Naija News reports that the Three Lions stormed into a four-goal first-half lead, with Declan Rice opening the scoring before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage.

Bukayo Saka then struck twice to send England into the break with a commanding 4-0 cushion.

France mounted a spirited second-half fightback as Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Bradley Barcola also found the net to reduce the deficit.

Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to restore England’s breathing space before Jude Bellingham added a late sixth goal.

France grabbed another consolation through Ousmane Dembele, but it was not enough to prevent England from sealing an entertaining 6-4 victory.

The result ensured Thomas Tuchel’s men ended their World Cup campaign on a high by finishing third, while France settled for fourth place after an eventful encounter.

Goalscorers in the thrilling third-place play-off:

England: Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Bukayo Saka (3), Jude Bellingham.

France: Kylian Mbappé (2), Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé.

Mbappé grabbing a brace also earned the France captain a place in the history books, as it took his World Cup tally to 22 goals in 22 appearances, moving him ahead of Lionel Messi’s 21 goals in 33 matches to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

With the third-place playoff now concluded, attention has shifted to the final match of the tournament.

The curtain will come down on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when Spain takes on Argentina in the championship match, with both sides aiming to lift football’s biggest prize for the first time in the expanded 48-team tournament.