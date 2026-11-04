Flamingos Face Brazil In Bid To Reach First U-17 Women’s World Cup Final

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Brazil in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at 7 p.m. later today, November 4, as they target a historic first appearance in the final.

The Flamingos booked their place in the last four after defeating Venezuela 1-0 in Sunday’s quarter-final. Captain Azeezat Oduntan scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Oluebube Umejiaku was fouled inside the box.

The victory marked Nigeria’s second semi-final appearance in the history of the competition. Their previous outing at this stage came in 2022, when they finished with the bronze medal in India.

Coach Akeem Busari’s side must now overcome a Brazilian team that has also shown resilience on its way to the semi-finals.

Brazil came from behind to beat China 2-1 in the quarter-finals after surviving a dramatic round-of-16 clash against Poland. The encounter ended 3-3 before Brazil secured an 8-7 win in the penalty shootout.

The South Americans have also demonstrated their attacking strength, with nine different players scoring at the tournament. Greise Kelly leads their scoring chart with three goals.

Brazil coach Rilany Silva has acknowledged the challenge Nigeria pose, particularly their physical strength and endurance.

“By the 90th minute, they’ll probably still be running as if it were the fifth,” she said, referring to the Flamingos’ stamina and intensity.

Meanwhile, Busari has urged his players to maintain their determination as they prepare for the crucial encounter.

“We want to give our best in the next match and show everyone what we can do,” he said after the victory over Venezuela.

The semi-final will take place at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday, 4 November.