Flamingos Of Nigeria Beat Mexico To Reach U-17 Women’s World Cup Quarter-Finals

The Flamingos of Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Mexico 2-1 in their round-of-16 clash in Sale, Morocco, earlier today, October 29.

Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dustan scored for Nigeria at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, while Emily Delgado netted a late goal for Mexico.

Umejiaku opened the scoring in the 40th minute, giving Nigeria a 1-0 lead at half-time. The Flamingos maintained their attacking pressure after the restart and extended their advantage through Dustan in the 71st minute.

Mexico fought back in the closing stages and pulled a goal back through Delgado in the 100th minute, 10 minutes into stoppage time. The late strike increased the pressure on Nigeria, but the Flamingos held on to secure their place in the last eight.

Nigeria enjoyed 54 per cent possession and recorded 16 shots, with five on target. Mexico managed 11 attempts, also registering five shots on target.

The Flamingos created two big chances, compared with Mexico’s one, while both teams won four corners.

The Nigerian women’s under-17 national team are scheduled to play Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Sunday, November 1. If the Flamingos scale through the stage, they will play in the semi-finals phase of the competition.