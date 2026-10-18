Poland Hand Nigeria Defeat In U-17 Women’s World Cup Opener

The Flamingos of Nigeria began their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland in their opening Group B match in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, October 17.

Poland took the lead in the 33rd minute when Wiktoria Skrzypczak converted a penalty after Ohunene Sunday fouled Zofia Cendrowska inside the box.

The European side doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Natalia Skrok, leaving Nigeria with an uphill task in the closing stages.

Forward Oluebube Umejiaku reduced the deficit in the 79th minute to give the Flamingos hope, but head coach Akeem Busari’s side could not find an equaliser despite a late attacking push.

The defeat leaves Nigeria without a point at the bottom of Group B, level with Puerto Rico, who suffered a 6-0 loss to four-time champions Korea DPR in their opening fixture.

Poland and Korea DPR lead the group with three points each following their respective victories.

Naija News reports that Flamingos entered the tournament after winning the WAFU-B title in Ivory Coast last month and defeating Benin in the final round of qualifying.

Captain Harmony Chidi, who scored eight goals during the qualifying campaign and regional competition, is among the key players expected to lead Nigeria’s recovery.

Nigeria will face Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 20, in a crucial encounter as they seek their first win and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive. They will end their group campaign against Korea DPR on Friday, October 23.

The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16.