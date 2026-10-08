Flamingos Arrive In Casablanca Ahead Of 2026 U-17 Women’s World Cup

The Flamingos of Nigeria have arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as head coach Akeem Busari begins the team’s final preparations for the tournament.

The Nigerian delegation landed in Casablanca on Wednesday, October 7, and checked into the Ibis Hotel, where the players and technical crew will continue training before their opening match on October 17.

Busari selected a 21-player squad for the competition, with captain Harmony Chidi leading the team as Nigeria targets another strong performance on the global stage.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos secured their place at the World Cup after winning the WAFU-B U-17 Girls Championship with five wins in five games. They conceded just a goal throughout the tournament.

The Nigerian youngsters will now face Poland, Puerto Rico and two-time defending champions Korea DPR in Group B.

The Flamingos will open their campaign against Poland on Saturday, October 17, before facing Puerto Rico on October 20. They will face Korea DPR in their final group match on October 23.

All three group-stage matches will be played at the Women’s Football Complex in Rabat.

The Flamingos finished third at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and will aim to improve on that performance in Morocco.

The tournament will run from October 17 to November 7.