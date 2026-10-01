Morocco Match Nigeria’s Historic FIFA Ranking Feat As Super Eagles Drop To 31st

Morocco have matched Nigeria’s historic FIFA ranking achievement after climbing to fifth in the latest men’s world rankings, while the Super Eagles have dropped to 31st.

The Atlas Lions moved above Brazil after the five-time world champions drew 1-1 with Australia, taking Morocco to 1,808.18 points compared with Brazil’s 1,805.91. The move puts Morocco level with Nigeria for the highest FIFA ranking ever achieved by an African national team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reached fifth in the world in April 1994 during a memorable period for the Super Eagles. They won the Africa Cup of Nations that year before making their World Cup debut in the United States. Nigeria reached the last 16 before Italy eliminated them 2-1 after extra time.

Morocco have now reached the same position 32 years later. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022 and continued their progress by reaching the quarter-finals at the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco’s fifth-place position currently appears in FIFA’s live ranking and remains unofficial until FIFA approves all matches from the international window as international ‘A’ matches. The last official ranking, published on July 20, placed Morocco sixth, with FIFA scheduled to release its next official ranking on October 7.

The Super Eagles, meanwhile, have fallen from 26th to 31st in the latest ranking. Nigeria started the international window with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in Bissau in their second 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria’s defeat to Guinea-Bissau did not directly cause Morocco to move into fifth. Morocco overtook Brazil after the latter’s draw with Australia reduced their ranking points. However, Nigeria’s latest result has contributed to the Super Eagles’ drop in the current ranking.

Guinea-Bissau moved to the top of Group L with six points from two matches following their victory over Nigeria, while the Super Eagles now sit on 1,568.27 points in the latest ranking.

Top 40 FIFA Men’s World Ranking

1. Spain – 2,006.21

2. Argentina – 1,970.37

3. France – 1,957.10

4. England – 1,918.62

5. Morocco – 1,808.18

6. Brazil – 1,805.91

7. Portugal – 1,797.39

8. Belgium – 1,779.63

9. Netherlands – 1,778.65

10. Mexico – 1,751.57

11. Colombia – 1,740.03

12. Croatia – 1,723.27

13. Switzerland – 1,718.54

14. Germany – 1,716.13

15. Italy – 1,704.11

16. USA – 1,696.09

17. Japan – 1,681.40

18. Norway – 1,652.71

19. Senegal – 1,647.35

20. Uruguay – 1,634.45

21. Denmark – 1,618.52

22. Austria – 1,606.69

23. Iran – 1,597.31

24. Egypt – 1,592.08

25. Ecuador – 1,587.26

26. Australia – 1,580.52

27. Canada – 1,575.27

28. Côte d’Ivoire – 1,575.23

29. Türkiye – 1,573.77

30. Algeria – 1,572.99

31. Nigeria – 1,568.27

32. South Korea – 1,559.67

33. Ukraine – 1,553.32

34. Paraguay – 1,545.51

35. Sweden – 1,539.47

36. Russia – 1,535.30

37. Poland – 1,517.13

38. Wales – 1,506.94

39. DR Congo – 1,506.37

40. Hungary – 1,497.72