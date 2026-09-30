Ikpeba Slams Super Eagles Forwards After Guinea-Bissau Defeat

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has criticised Super Eagles forwards Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Taiwo Awoniyi after Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Awoniyi started the match after fitness concerns affected George Ilenikhena’s availability, but the Coventry City forward struggled to make an impact before he was substituted at the start of the second half. Lookman and Adams also failed to influence the game and were later replaced by Ilenikhena and Tolu Arokodare.

Ikpeba told SuperSport that Ilenikhena and Moses Usor should have started the match, while questioning the contribution of some of Nigeria’s established attackers.

“The likes of Akor, Ademola, Awoniyi cannot step up. The young George didn’t start the game. I thought he could have started the game,” Ikpeba said.

“I thought Moses Usor should have started the game. That fighting spirit that we are wearing the green and whites should be there in their minds.”

The former Monaco forward said the expectations surrounding the Super Eagles were high but expressed greater concern over the manner in which Nigeria surrendered during the defeat.

“With a population of 250 million, the expectations are exceptionally elevated. The manner in which we surrendered pained me deeply,” he said.

Ikpeba also defended former Super Eagles coaches Jose Peseiro and Gernot Rohr, saying the criticism directed at both managers was not entirely warranted.

Nigeria returned to Abuja on Wednesday following the defeat in Bissau. Franculino Djú opened the scoring for Guinea-Bissau in the first half before Mama Baldé doubled the hosts’ advantage after the break. Álvaro Djaló then completed the scoring in stoppage time.

The defeat was Nigeria’s first in the qualifying series after the Super Eagles beat Madagascar 2-1 last Friday. Nigeria remain second in Group L with three points, while Guinea-Bissau lead with six points. Madagascar and Tanzania have one point each after their 1-1 draw on Tuesday, September 29.