AFCON 2027Q: Super Eagles Of Nigeria’s Starting Eleven Against Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles captain Alex Iwobi will lead Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matchday two clash at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Head coach Éric Chelle has made changes to the team that started Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Madagascar in their opening Group L qualifier last Friday, September 25. Iwobi will captain the side, while Wilfred Ndidi retains his place in the starting XI.

Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi come into the team, while George Ilenikhena and Samuel Chukwueze drop to the substitutes’ bench. Chelle has retained the same defensive line from the victory over Madagascar, with Stanley Nwabali starting in goal.

Ademola Lookman also keeps his place in the starting XI, while Akor Adams will partner Awoniyi in attack as Nigeria look to secure another victory in the qualifying campaign.

Super Eagles Starting XI

23. Stanley Nwabali

24. Bright Osayi-Samuel

25. Bruno Onyemaechi

26. Wilfred Ndidi

27. Semi Ajayi

28. Ademola Lookman

29. Frank Onyeka

30. Taiwo Awoniyi

31. Alex Iwobi

32. Calvin Bassey

33. Akor Adams

Substitutes: Arokodare, Nwaiwu, Maduka Okoye, George Ilenikhena, Isaac, Moses Simon, Okonkwo, Samuel Chukwueze, Raphael Onyedika, Moses, Ola Aina.

Iwobi, who made his 102nd appearance for Nigeria against Madagascar, has joined the Super Eagles’ 100-cap club alongside Moses Simon, Vincent Enyeama, Joseph Yobo and Ahmed Musa.

Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau from 5pm Nigerian time, with both teams seeking another victory after winning their opening Group L fixtures.

Ethiopian referee Tewodros M. will officiate the match at the 15,000-capacity Estádio 24 de Setembro.