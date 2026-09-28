CAF Appoints Ethiopian Officials For Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria AFCON Qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a team of Ethiopian match officials for Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria.

The Group L encounter will take place at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Bissau, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm local time, 5pm in Nigeria.

Tewodros Mitiku will serve as the centre referee for the encounter. He will be assisted by compatriots Fasika Biru Fasika and Tigle Belachew, who have been appointed as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Manuhe Woldetsadik will complete the Ethiopian officiating team as the fourth official.

CAF has also appointed Senegalese official Yaya Balde as the match commissioner, while former Gambian FIFA referee Papa Bakary Gassama will serve as the referee assessor.

Both teams head into the fixture with three points from their opening Group L matches.

Nigeria opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar, while Guinea-Bissau defeated Tanzania 2-0 in its opening fixture.

Guinea-Bissau currently lead Group L on goal difference, with Nigeria second after the opening round of matches. The winner of the Tuesday’s clash will end the day as the first-placed team.

Naija News gathered that Group L will produce only one additional slot for the 2027 AFCON aside from Tanzania who are one of the co-hosts of the tournament.