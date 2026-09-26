CAF Pays Tribute To Super Falcons Legend Osinachi Ohale After International Retirement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid tribute to Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale following her decision to retire from international football after a distinguished 16-year career with Nigeria.

Osinachi Ohale, 34, announced her retirement on Friday, September 25, bringing an end to her international career after representing Nigeria at four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments and seven Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) editions. She also helped the Super Falcons win five WAFCON titles.

“After 16 years of wearing the Nigeria jersey, representing my country and giving everything I had for this beautiful sport, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football,” she wrote on Instagram.

The experienced centre-back reflected on her journey with the national team and thanked her teammates, supporters and the country for giving her the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the highest level.

“I gave this jersey my youth, my strength, my sweat, my tears, and my heart. And if I had to do it all over again, I would choose Nigeria every single time,” Ohale wrote.

She added: “Today, I say goodbye to international football with no regrets, only gratitude.”

Ohale finished her international career with 86 appearances for Nigeria, according to her farewell message. She featured at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups and played a key role in the Super Falcons’ success at the WAFCON.

CAF acknowledged her contribution to Nigerian women’s football in a message following her retirement announcement.

“Five WAFCON titles. One immortal legacy,” the football body wrote on 𝕏.

“Thank you Ohale for every battle, every trophy and every memory.”