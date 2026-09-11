Calvin Bassey Reveals Why He Enjoys Captaining Fulham

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has described captaining Fulham as a “privilege” after leading the Premier League side in their opening three matches of the season.

The Nigeria international took over the captain’s armband after regular skipper Tom Cairney suffered an injury and has embraced the responsibility at Craven Cottage.

Bassey, who is in his fourth season with Fulham, believes his strong relationship with his teammates will help him lead the team effectively.

“It’s a privilege. Being able to captain this club is unbelievable,” Bassey told Fulham’s official website.

“Going into my fourth season, I know the boys and get on with everyone, so I just be myself and try to help everyone.

“Leading comes naturally because of the position I play, being able to see everything and having to communicate as a centre-half.”

The 26-year-old said taking on the captaincy has not changed his personality, as he prefers to remain calm and positive rather than react angrily when things do not go according to plan.

“Nah, not really, that’s not me! I’m more chill,” he said.

“Before the game, I’m just happy, smiling as always. I just want everyone to go in with good energy.”

Bassey also revealed that he prefers to give his teammates time to process their emotions before addressing disappointing results collectively.

“I know everyone goes out there and gives 100 per cent, and sometimes we’re just not able to win,” he said.

“I know they’re frustrated, I’m frustrated, but I think sometimes it’s best just to leave people be and then speak about it later.”