Brighton Coach Gives Femi Azeez Injury Update Ahead Of Coventry Clash

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler remains hopeful that Femi Azeez will recover in time to make his debut against Coventry City on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Femi Azeez joined Brighton from Championship side Millwall on transfer deadline day, but a minor injury has delayed his first appearance for the Seagulls.

The former Reading winger is still managing a slight knock, although Hurzeler is optimistic that he could be available when Brighton travel to face Frank Lampard’s Coventry side.

“Femi is obviously carrying a slight injury at the moment,” Hurzeler said, as quoted by the Sussex Express.

“With Femi, we have to wait this weekend, and hopefully he will be available for the next game [Coventry].”

Azeez enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign last season and earned a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Hurzeler believes the 25-year-old can make a significant impact at Brighton, praising his versatility, work rate and ability in the final third.

“Femi’s a winger; he can score with the right and with the left foot. He has really good decision-making in the final third,” Hurzeler added.

“He’s a hard worker. I’m really pleased with the transfer window.

“Of course, there have been a lot of changes. Now it’s about us integrating all the new players as quickly as possible and becoming a really strong unit. That’s our responsibility now.”