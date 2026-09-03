Ryan Alebiosu Set To Return For Blackburn As Nigerian Youngsters Seal Moves

Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray expects Nigeria international Ryan Alebiosu to be fit for Saturday’s Championship clash with Lincoln City after his late withdrawal against Preston North End.

Alebiosu was replaced by Lucas Houghton in the closing stages of Blackburn’s goalless draw with Preston on Tuesday, September 1, sparking concerns over his fitness ahead of the weekend fixture.

Mowbray has since played down those fears and believes the right-back will recover in time for the trip to Lincoln.

“I would think Alebiosu will be okay. Whilst he’s a wonderful talent, he’s at times fragile,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“But I think the right words in his ear from the physio department will get him ready for the weekend, I’m pretty sure.”

Alebiosu has made five appearances across all competitions for Blackburn this season and has provided one assist.

Meanwhile, Nigerian teenager Abdoulaye Agbejoye has completed a move to French club Stade de Reims from Grassrunners FC Academy.

The 18-year-old striker has joined Reims’ academy as he looks to continue his development and work towards a place in the first team.

Agbejoye was part of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Côte d’Ivoire.

He enjoyed an impressive campaign with Grassrunners last season, scoring 19 goals in 19 appearances. His performances earned him the Nigerian Youth League Cup’s top scorer and best player awards.

Agbejoye becomes the latest Nigerian prospect from Grassrunners to join Reims after the French club also secured the services of compatriot Godwin Itotomi.

Elsewhere, FC Dallas have completed the permanent signing of Nigerian winger Daniel Job from Norwegian club Kongsvinger IL.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract running through the 2029 MLS season, with an option for an additional year.

Job earned the move to the United States after an impressive spell with Kongsvinger, where he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances.

The transfer is reportedly worth around $5.2 million and is said to be the biggest deal involving a player moving from the Norwegian lower leagues.

FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta backed Job to make an impact in Major League Soccer, praising his pace and attacking ability.

“Daniel is a promising young winger who has excelled in Norway and generated a lot of interest from clubs across Europe,” Zanotta told the club’s official website.

“We believe he has a lot of upside and the qualities to continue developing at FC Dallas, and we’re excited to have him here. His speed and ability to attack defenders will give us another dynamic option in the final third and add another element to our attack.”