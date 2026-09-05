Galatasaray Coach Gives Osimhen Injury Update After Win Over Başakşehir

Galatasaray manager, Okan Buruk, has confirmed that Victor Osimhen suffered a groin problem during Friday’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Başakşehir.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian striker opened the scoring for the Turkish champions in the 13th minute, finishing calmly after receiving a pass from Lucas Torreira.

However, Osimhen was forced off before half-time after feeling discomfort. He received treatment on the pitch before Buruk replaced him with Barış Alper Yılmaz in the 33rd minute.

Buruk revealed after the match that Osimhen will undergo further medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury.

“Osimhen is also feeling something today. We need to see how things go,” Buruk told Galatasaray’s official website.

“The groin area is, of course, prone to injuries… It’s a relatively harmless area, healing much faster than the hamstring. That’s why it’s necessary to examine it and take MRIs.”

Galatasaray will now await the results of the scans before determining the seriousness of Osimhen’s injury and his potential recovery time.

The setback comes just days before Galatasaray face Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, leaving Osimhen facing a race to be fit for the European fixture.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in four league appearances.