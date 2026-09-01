Benjamin Fredrick Returns After 287-Day Injury Layoff

Promising Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick made his long-awaited return to competitive football on Monday after spending 287 days on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Benjamin Fredrick, 21, played 45 minutes for Brentford U-21 in their 5-1 Premier League 2 win over Sunderland U-21 at Wheatsheaf Park before Ollie Shield replaced him at half-time. Kaye Furo, son of former Nigeria international Iyenemi Furo, scored a hat-trick for Brentford during the game.

Fredrick had not played since November 2025, when he suffered the injury while training with Belgian club FCV Dender EH, where he was on loan from Brentford. Before the injury, he had played 120 minutes against both Gabon and DR Congo for Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup African play-offs in Morocco.

His absence also ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won the bronze medal.

Fredrick rose to prominence after an impressive campaign at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. He earned his Super Eagles debut last year and became an important part of Eric Chelle’s squad during Nigeria’s Unity Cup triumph in London before featuring in the World Cup qualifiers.

His return comes at a crucial stage as Nigeria prepare for the next international window. Chelle is expected to name his squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the Super Eagles drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, co-hosts Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau.

Brentford U-21 will return to action in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday, September 8, when they travel to face Hull City.