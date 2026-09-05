Osimhen Injury Raises Fresh Concern For Chelle Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has been handed a fresh injury concern after Victor Osimhen limped off during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday night, September 4.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 16th minute with his sixth goal of the season but was forced off 17 minutes later with a suspected muscle injury. Baris Alper Yilmaz replaced the Super Eagles striker.

The setback comes less than three weeks before Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Madagascar on September 25.

The Super Eagles will then travel to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29, leaving Chelle hoping Osimhen’s injury is not serious. The coach is already under pressure following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen had entered the match in excellent form after scoring a winning penalty against Goztepe and registering a brace against Corum in recent weeks. His latest goal against Basaksehir took his tally to six for the season.

Galatasaray eventually secured victory in a dramatic second half. Eldor Shomurodov levelled from the penalty spot in the 66th minute before Lucas Torreira restored the hosts’ lead five minutes later. Davinson Sanchez then turned the ball into his own net to make it 2-2, but Gabriel Sara curled home a free-kick in the 90th minute to give Galatasaray all three points.

While Chelle waits for an update on Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho is making a strong case for a return to the Super Eagles squad. The Bursaspor striker scored twice in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Istanbulspor to take his league tally to six goals and two assists in five matches. Iheanacho has now recorded at least one goal contribution in every league game he has played this season.

Moses Usor is also pushing for consideration after making an impressive start with LASK. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in eight appearances in all competitions, including a goal and an assist in LASK’s remarkable 5-1 extra-time win over Celtic, which overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit and secured their place in the Champions League league phase.

Usor’s ability to play on the wing or as a supporting forward gives Chelle another option in attack, although he faces competition from established players such as Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon. Iheanacho also has to contend with Osimhen, Lookman, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare for a place in the squad.