Eric Chelle Names Ozebagbe, Ortega As Olympic Eagles Assistants

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has appointed Bright Ozebagbe and Deniran Ortega as his assistant coaches for the Nigerian Olympic team.

The appointment was disclosed via a press statement earlier today, September 1, by the Special Assistant on Media to the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel.

Eric Chelle, who also oversees the Olympic Eagles, described Ozebagbe and Ortega as two of Nigeria’s brightest young coaches with impressive profiles. He said he was pleased to have them join his technical team as Nigeria begins preparations for the 2028 Olympic qualifiers.

Ozebagbe is the Technical Adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Ikorodu City, which narrowly missed out on a continental ticket on the final day of last season. Ortega is a UEFA-licensed coach who trained with the Scottish Football Association and currently serves as one of the assistant coaches of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles.

Chelle has already briefed the NSC leadership on his plans for the Olympic Eagles and is expected to open the team’s training camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, soon. Nigeria’s Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Naija News gathered that the NSC supervises Nigeria’s men’s and women’s Olympic football teams.