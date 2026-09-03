‘I Will Paint Myself Black’ – Pundit Makes Shocking Victor Osimhen Bet

Turkish football pundit Adnan Aybaba has made a shocking promise after declaring that Victor Osimhen will finish behind Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku in the Turkish Super Lig goal race.

Aybaba vowed to paint his entire body black if the Galatasaray striker manages to score more goals than the two players this season.

Naija News reports that the pundit made the bold statement while speaking on the Turkish sports programme, Telegol.

According to Aybaba, Vlahovic is a better footballer than Osimhen and should finish ahead of the Nigerian striker in the race for goals.

“Osimhen will lag behind Lukaku and Vlahovic. Vlahovic is a better footballer than Osimhen,” Aybaba said.

He then made his unusual pledge, saying, “If Osimhen surpasses them in goals, I will paint myself black.”

However, the current numbers are already not going exactly as Aybaba predicted.

Osimhen has made a strong start to the season with Galatasaray, scoring five goals in the Turkish Super Lig so far.

Vlahovic, who plays for Besiktas, has three league goals to his name, while Lukaku of Fenerbahce is yet to find the back of the net in the league.

With the season still ongoing, Osimhen will have the chance to prove the Turkish pundit wrong and perhaps leave Aybaba with a very unusual promise to fulfil.

In other news, Everton’s proposed move for Folarin Balogun has collapsed after the striker changed his mind and walked away from the deal following a medical at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

The Toffees had agreed an initial £40 million deal with Monaco for the 25-year-old United States international, but issues identified during the medical prompted both clubs to renegotiate the agreement.

Everton and Monaco completed a deal sheet before the transfer window closed at 11 p.m., but Balogun later had a change of heart and decided against completing the move to Merseyside.

Balogun had emerged as a late target for Everton after Beto completed a permanent transfer to Serie A club Fiorentina. The Toffees also explored moves for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham, but failed to convince either player to join.

Despite missing out on Balogun, Everton completed the return of Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Grealish spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Everton, making 20 appearances before suffering a foot injury that ended his campaign in January.

The 30-year-old attracted interest from several clubs, including his boyhood side Aston Villa, but opted to reunite with Everton manager David Moyes.