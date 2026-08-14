Transfer Updates: Osimhen, Gakpo, Rodri, Koundé, Wharton, Others

Arsenal have held transfer talks with Galatasaray over the availability of Victor Osimhen.

The Daily Telegraph reports discussions about the Nigeria striker took place during separate negotiations involving Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. Galatasaray have also rejected a €130m offer from Al Hilal for the 27-year-old, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Tottenham Hotspur have formally approached Liverpool over a possible transfer move for Cody Gakpo. Voetbal International reports Spurs have registered their interest in the Netherlands forward, who has a contract at Anfield until 2030.

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé could be available before the end of the transfer window. Mundo Deportivo claims the France international could leave if a suitable offer arrives, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool among the clubs previously linked with the 27-year-old.

Chelsea have made contact over Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. TEAMtalk reports the Blues see both England internationals as potential replacements for Enzo Fernández should the Argentina midfielder leave Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan are preparing to clear out as many as eight players. Sky Italia reports Fikayo Tomori, Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez, Pervis Estupiñán and Youssouf Fofana are among those who could depart as new manager Ruben Amorim reshapes the squad.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after the clubs reached an agreement in principle worth around €50m. ESPN reports the Spain international is expected to travel to Paris for his medical before completing the move.

Manchester City have also agreed a transfer deal to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Al Qadsiah. ESPN reports the Netherlands midfielder will join the Saudi Arabian club for £52m, where he will work under former Liverpool, Leicester City and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal remain in contact with Atletico Madrid and Julián Álvarez’s representatives over a potential transfer. TEAMtalk reports the Gunners continue to monitor the Argentina forward as his future remains unresolved.

Juventus have abandoned their pursuit of Zion Suzuki after the goalkeeper’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Italian giants have instead turned their attention to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on a loan deal.

Barcelona right-back Héctor Fort is available to leave the club this summer. Sport reports the 20-year-old has attracted interest from Liverpool, Everton and Fulham.

Arsenal are also close to adding another young forward. The Athletic reports the Gunners have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool academy striker Vincent Joseph, with the clubs now negotiating compensation for the 16-year-old.

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi. Florian Plettenberg reports the 29-year-old is set to sign a contract until 2029, with Leeds preparing their opening offer.

Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a €20m transfer bid from Ipswich Town for Exequiel Palacios. The German club value the 27-year-old Argentina midfielder higher, although Florian Plettenberg reports the player is keen on a move to England.

Marseille have made an offer for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson. Foot Mercato reports the initial bid is expected to be rejected, but the Ligue 1 club could return with an improved proposal for the 26-year-old.

Leeds are also negotiating with Marseille over goalkeeper Lucas Perri. TEAMtalk reports the clubs have discussed a possible transfer following Leeds’ signing of James Trafford, with Brazilian winger Igor Paixão potentially involved in the talks.

Manchester City have rejected a £55m transfer offer from Barcelona for Rodri. Sky Sports reports City want more than £60m for the 30-year-old Spain midfielder, with negotiations between the clubs continuing.

Tottenham defender Djed Spence is closing in on a move to Inter Milan. Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 26-year-old England international will undergo a medical in Italy before completing a €30m deal, with a further €5m available in add-ons.

Arsenal have also been rebuffed in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill. AS reports the Spanish club have told the Gunners the 23-year-old is not for sale.

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Lucas Gourna-Douath from Red Bull Salzburg. L’Equipe reports the Championship side will pay around €4m for the 23-year-old French midfielder.

Hull have also submitted a transfer bid of more than £15m for Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. Teamtalk reports the newly promoted club are keen to strengthen their squad with the 23-year-old England international.

Ipswich Town remain determined to sign Freiburg striker Derry Scherhant this summer. Teamtalk reports the 23-year-old Germany forward is a priority target for the Championship club.

Napoli must decide on Lorenzo Lucca’s future before opening negotiations with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus. Corriere dello Sport reports the Italian club’s decision over the 25-year-old Italy striker will influence their pursuit of the Brazil international.

Genoa are interested in taking Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan. Talksport reports the Italian club are considering a temporary deal for the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international.