Arsenal Open Osimhen Talks As Galatasaray Reject €130m Al Hilal Bid

Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over a potential move for Victor Osimhen, with the Nigeria striker emerging in discussions between the two clubs.

The talks have centred primarily on Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri, but multiple British and European reports suggest Osimhen’s situation at Galatasaray has also been discussed.

According to The Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law, Galatasaray have submitted a £38.4m offer for Martinelli and expressed an interest in Nwaneri during extensive discussions with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.

It remains unclear whether Berta raised the possibility of signing Osimhen or whether Galatasaray offered the striker as part of the wider negotiations.

Arsenal have admired the 27-year-old for some time, although Julian Alvarez had reportedly been their preferred striker target.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez has become increasingly difficult, with Atletico Madrid understood to want more than £100m for the Argentina international.

Atletico have also rejected an £86m offer from Barcelona, leaving Arsenal to consider alternatives as they look to strengthen their attack.

Osimhen has already attracted strong Premier League interest. Chelsea held advanced talks with him two years ago when he was at Napoli, but he instead joined Galatasaray on loan before the Turkish club made the move permanent for a reported €75m.

The Nigerian has since become one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances for Galatasaray.

He scored 22 league goals and supplied six assists in 33 Super Lig appearances last season as the club secured a second successive league title.

Galatasaray’s stance on Osimhen could make any Arsenal move difficult. German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal had made a €130m verbal offer for the striker through an intermediary, but Galatasaray rejected the approach.

“Galatasaray were offered €130m for Victor Osimhen yesterday via an intermediary acting for Al-Hilal. The offer was made verbally. Galatasaray are not willing to negotiate at this stage and have no intention of entering talks,” Plettenberg posted on 𝕏.

The latest reports contrast with earlier claims that Galatasaray had lowered their asking price to €65m amid interest from Al Hilal.

Another report suggested the Turkish champions had no intention of selling Osimhen after rejecting a bid worth more than €130m.