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Osimhen Scores Twice For Galatasaray In Turkish Super Lig Opener

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By Ernest Victor
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Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring in his first match of the 2026-2027 Turkish League season on August 14.
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring in his first match of the 2026-2027 Turkish League season on August 14.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, opened his Turkish Super Lig campaign with a brace as Galatasaray fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Corum on Friday, August 14.

Victor Osimhen put the champions ahead in the 53rd minute after Galatasaray struggled to break through during a difficult first half. Corum responded six minutes later when Alexandros Kyziridis levelled the score.

The hosts then stunned Galatasaray by taking the lead through Jesus Ramirez, who scored just two minutes after Kyziridis had restored parity.

Corum’s task became harder in the 70th minute when Kyziridis received a straight red card. Galatasaray pressed forward after gaining the numerical advantage and eventually found their reward in the 90th minute.

Osimhen completed his brace to rescue a point for Galatasaray and deny Corum a famous win in their first Super Lig appearance.

The performance also comes as Premier League champions Arsenal continue to monitor Osimhen’s situation. Naija News reports that the striker has attracted interest during the ongoing summer transfer window despite his importance to Galatasaray.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Galatasaray discussed Osimhen’s availability during talks over the Turkish club’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Galatasaray have reportedly offered £38.4m for Martinelli and also expressed interest in Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille. The discussions with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta have also touched on a possible move for Osimhen.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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