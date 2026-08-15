Galatasaray Reject Arsenal Interest In Victor Osimhen As Striker Focuses On New Season

Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek, has ruled out selling Victor Osimhen this summer amid reported interest from Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Nigerian striker has attracted attention from the Gunners, who reportedly want to bring him to England after his impressive spell with Galatasaray.

Reports suggest Arsenal could include Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri in a potential deal for the 27-year-old forward.

Özbek, however, insists Galatasaray will not consider any proposal for Osimhen, regardless of the financial value attached.

“I will not say ‘Yes’ to any purchase that will be to the detriment of Galatasaray and will not benefit Galatasaray,” Özbek was quoted by Habersarikirmizi.

“What I said for Barış Alper Yılmaz, I am now saying more strongly for Osimhen. No matter how much money it is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

Osimhen has also played down the growing speculation about his future, choosing instead to concentrate on his responsibilities at the Turkish club.

The Nigeria international said transfer rumours form part of every transfer window but insisted that he would leave discussions about his future until later.

“Rumours always circulate during transfer seasons. I’ll focus on my job. I’m focused on my work. We’ll see and think about the future then,” Osimhen told Galatasaray’s official website.

The striker has already made his mark at the start of the new season, scoring both goals in Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw against Arca Çorum FK.

Despite his personal contribution, Osimhen expressed frustration after the defending Turkish champions failed to claim all three points.

“Disappointment! I think it was actually a wake-up call. We weren’t underestimating our opponent. These kinds of opponents are tough,” he said.

“We knew they would challenge us, and they did. We need to wake up. We’re experiencing disappointment. Let this be a wake-up call. Knowing that all the upcoming matches will be difficult, we will learn from our mistakes, improve ourselves, and continue on our way.”