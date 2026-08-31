Zaidu Sanusi Set To Miss Two Months With Adductor Injury

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi is set to spend around two months on the sidelines after suffering an adductor injury during Porto’s 3-0 win over Académico de Viseu on Saturday.

Medical tests conducted on Sunday, August 30, confirmed the injury, with Portuguese publication O Jogo reporting that Zaidu Sanusi is not expected to return until after the next international break.

The 29-year-old was forced off in the 17th minute after picking up the injury while attempting to play the ball. He received treatment but was unable to continue, with Martim Fernandes taking over as his replacement.

Porto had earlier confirmed that Sanusi was added to the club’s medical report and would undergo further diagnostic tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Porto manager Francesco Farioli expressed concern about the defender’s condition after the match, admitting that the setback appeared serious.

“Zaidu looks like something very serious, and Jan seems to have twisted his knee. We’ll see,” Farioli said, according to OneFootball.

The injury represents a major setback for Sanusi, who had played every minute of Porto’s league campaign before Saturday’s fixture. He remains an important part of Farioli’s plans despite entering the final year of his contract with the Portuguese club.

Sanusi’s expected two-month absence could also see him miss Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in September.

The setback came as Porto maintained their perfect start to the league season, with Andre Silva, Gabri Veiga and William Gomes scoring to secure a fourth consecutive win.

The result kept Porto top of the standings with 12 points from four matches, two points ahead of Sporting CP.