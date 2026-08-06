Leon Balogun Joins Hungarian Champions Győri ETO

Former Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has completed a free transfer to Hungarian champions Győri ETO FC after signing a one-year contract with the club.

The experienced centre-back joins Efraín Juárez’s side following the expiry of his deal with Cypriot club Aris Limassol, where he made 22 appearances last season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Balogun expressed his excitement after sealing the move, describing the switch as an opportunity to be part of an ambitious project.

“I am very happy to be a player of ETO FC, as this is an extremely exciting project,” Balogun told the club’s official website.

“I think the team has already shown what it is capable of in the first few matches, but now it is important to define and maintain the appropriate standard so that we can continue to build on the successes of last season.

“I look forward to joining the team and contributing my experience and strengths on and off the field.”

The 38-year-old brings a wealth of experience to Hungary, having started his professional career in Germany with clubs including Hannover, Werder Bremen and Mainz before moving to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Balogun also enjoyed two successful spells at Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership title, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup during his time at Ibrox.