Christantus Uche Undergoes Successful Surgery, Set To Miss 2026/27 Season

Nigeria international Christantus Uche has undergone successful surgery after suffering a serious knee injury during Getafe’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco on August 6.

Christantus Uche, 23, underwent the surgery in Lyon, France, after medical examinations confirmed the extent of the injury.

Getafe said the operation went ahead as planned under the supervision of club medical chief Dr Christofer Oyola and head of physiotherapy Álvaro García Zudaire.

“Christantus Uche has undergone successful surgery in Lyon as a result of the serious knee injury he suffered in the match against AS Monaco on August 6,” Getafe said in a statement on its official website.

“The procedure has proceeded normally and as planned, under the supervision of Dr. Christofer Oyola, head of the medical area of Getafe CF, and Álvaro García Zudaire, head of the physiotherapy services of the Azulón team.”

Uche will now begin his rehabilitation programme as he works towards regaining full fitness. Getafe said it would provide the midfielder with the necessary support and resources throughout his recovery.

“Starting today, the player begins his rehabilitation process, with the full support and guidance of the club. Getafe CF will provide him with all the necessary resources for a successful recovery,” the club added.

The injury has dealt a major blow to Uche’s plans for the new campaign, with the midfielder expected to miss the entire 2026/27 season.

Naija News reports that Christantus Uche spent last season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace. He returned to Getafe this summer.